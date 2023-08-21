Hispanic Republicans vie to oust Democrats in diverse districts

Maria Montero remembers her Peruvian grandfather, a Democrat and loyal member of the carpenters union, yelling at President Ronald Reagan on television when she was growing up in a predominantly Hispanic part of Allentown, Pa.

Reagan had a different effect on Montero, however, giving her inspiration “that life was full of opportunity.” She became an attorney and the director of the state Commission on Women under a Republican governor, and now she is part of a new class of Hispanic Republicans competing for House seats in 2024.

Members of the group span the ideological spectrum, from the far right to the moderate middle, but all hail from racially diverse districts that were won by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 and are represented by Democrats.

In addition to Montero, the group includes Kevin Lincoln, the mayor of Stockton, Calif., who is Mexican American and Black; John Quiñones, a Puerto Rican-born former legislator in Central Florida’s 9th District; and Mayra Flores, who was born in Mexico and won a special election in South Texas in June 2022, then lost the seat five months later. (Montero and Quiñones will both have to win Republican primaries if they are to face Democratic incumbents in November 2024.)

In recent years, the Republican Party has sought to bolster its recruitment of candidates with backgrounds and experiences that reflect the diversity of their districts — and counter the image of the GOP as the party of white voters.