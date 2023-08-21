Trump’s legal and political calendars poised to clash

Donald Trump’s legal calendar has started to clash with the race for the Republican presidential nomination next year, as the schedules for a string of civil cases and historic prosecutions start to fill in the backdrop of his comeback bid for the White House.

This week, prosecutors in Atlanta have given Trump until Friday to voluntarily surrender for charges included in a 41-count indictment that accused him and 18 others of operating as a “criminal organization” as they sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

On Wednesday, Fox News will host a Republican presidential primary debate in Wisconsin, giving Trump opponents a platform and an opportunity to tee off on what the indictments say about his fitness to be the party’s nominee.

Trump already indicated that he would skip the debate. A federal judge in Florida had tentatively scheduled a hearing for Friday in the federal criminal case against Trump related to classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago property, but canceled it without giving a reason.

The court calendar won’t clear anytime soon for Trump, who remains a strong favorite to be the Republican nominee for 2024. Trial dates are scattered throughout early 2024, while voters will officially start to weigh in in January and many presidential primaries will follow in March.