Trump leverages Georgia arrest to amplify White House campaign

Donald Trump surrendered to Georgia state authorities Thursday in a criminal case against him, a historic moment the former president and his allies sought to leverage to boost his 2024 White House run.

The former president and his allies have framed the latest charges — Thursday marked Trump’s fourth arraignment in five months — as partisan attacks and criticized the prosecutors bringing them.

Trump journeyed to Atlanta from New Jersey during prime time Thursday, amid a flurry of fundraising pitches, and was booked in the Fulton County jail.

"These are my last words to you before my sham arrest: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA," a Trump fundraising email stated. "Please make a contribution to peacefully defend our movement as the Deep State tries to JAIL me for life as an innocent man all because I put AMERICA first."

Dozens of reporters camped outside the courthouse throughout the day, as did dozens of supporters of the former president protesting the prosecution.