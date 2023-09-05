Capitol doctor: No stroke, seizure, Parkinson’s in McConnell tests

There is “no evidence” that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has a seizure disorder or experienced a stroke during a brief episode last week when he struggled to answer a reporter’s question, Brian Monahan, the Capitol’s attending physician, said in a new letter.

The Tuesday letter, which was shared by McConnell’s office, also said there is no evidence that he experienced TIA, a transient ischaemic attack, or a movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease when he appeared to freeze Wednesday while answering questions from reporters during an event in Kentucky.

McConnell didn’t elaborate on his health status when asked by reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday. He alluded to the episode, however, while speaking on the Senate floor about what he called a “busy and productive” month.

“One particular moment of my time back home has received its fair share of attention in the press over the past week, but I assure you August was a busy and productive month for me and my staff back in the commonwealth,” he said.

McConnell said his time in his home state included meeting with small business owners and community leaders about inflation and with health care and recovery workers about the substance abuse crisis.