At the Races: SCOTUS focus

“I think that's an intimidation squad, which I faced the first time I ran for Congress in 1981,” Hoyer said during a CQ Roll Call webinar about House Democrats’ efforts to put an extra $500 million into grants to improve how elections are run. “There were people … hired by or from the [Republican National Committee] who had black armbands, and they had voter security on there. They weren't voter security people. They were trying to intimidate people who came to the polls from voting. … They work, you know, coats and ties and look very official, but they were intimidation squads, not voter security squads.”

Shop talk: Emma Thomas

Thomas is a health policy specialist who recently joined the progressive communications firm Feldman Strategies as a director. Before that, she was an account director at Berlin Rosin, where her work included helping Democratic House and Senate candidates develop their messaging on abortion and voting rights.

Starting out: Thomas helped her mother, a retired schoolteacher, distribute literature in support of school budgets and campaign for local office in their Connecticut town when Thomas was a child, she said. “Getting to meet a lot of constituents was always really exciting to me, and especially doing it with someone that I really looked up to,” she said. Later, as a student at American University, she spent a semester in Denmark, where she studied European policy toward sex workers. But her own experience trying to stock up on birth control pills for the trip brought home how politics affects Americans’ reproductive health. “To be able to get my own birth control prescriptions filled, it was basically impossible to get enough for a four-month supply,” she said. “So that was a really frustrating moment for me and it really kind of pushed me into understanding why different states had policies and restrictions around birth control, why it couldn't just be over the counter. And that really led me into wanting to understand more about how politics play a role across the board, especially in health care decision making, and pushed me towards the career working on campaigns for candidates to support access to abortion care, access to reproductive health care services, quality, inclusive sex education.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Thomas coordinated the communications strategy for the legal group defending a Louisana abortion clinic during the 2020 June Medical Services v. Russo Supreme Court case, which invalidated a state law requiring that physicians who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. “I had the opportunity to not only work with the lawyers who were going to be arguing the case … but I then was able to take that and bring the media strategy and approach to activists in the state of Louisiana, and to those state legislators who are more progressive, but then also bring them to different federal strategy tables to understand, OK, if the Supreme Court does not go in our favor on this case, based on a Louisiana abortion restriction, how can we make sure that we're taking change [to] the federal level? … It was pretty unforgettable to be in front of the court with thousands of people gathered. Many, many more on the pro-abortion side, really coming together across the country to advocate for abortion rights, and share a lot of personal stories, from young people to older people, to providers, to clinic escorts to gender non-binary people sharing their abortion experiences, and see all of that come full circle, and then to have members of Congress, especially those who are part of the Reproductive Freedom Caucus, show up and hear all of those messages and speak in front of the large crowd. … It was really inspiring, especially since it was really our last big campaign moment, before everything locked down when the pandemic hit.”

Biggest campaign regret: Progressives saw “huge wins” in the 2020 elections, when Democrats gained control of Washington. But they also suffered major defeats at the state level, she said. For Thomas, the down-ballot loss was particularly profound in Louisiana, where a state ballot initiative put in place a “trigger” that would make abortion illegal in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned. “For me, that was a big thing, because we had done all of this work to push and persuade the Supreme Court and get them to uphold precedent and do the right thing. And they did. But in the end, it kind of felt like a loss because then Louisiana went ahead anyway and passed this amendment to prepare to ban all abortion if Roe is overturned … a campaign regret there from the national level is kind of turning away from the state of Louisiana after that good Supreme Court decision came down in June and thinking, ‘Alright, we're good. We can focus our attention now on the next fight.’”