Even with spending framework, infrastructure delays loom

An $8.7 billion grant program to help states build infrastructure resilient to the impact of climate change. A $6.42 billion, five-year program aimed at reducing transportation carbon emissions. A $250 million program to help states and cities come up with plans to alleviate congestion.

As appropriators begin to flesh out the framework for the fiscal 2022 omnibus, those who anxiously waited for passage of a bipartisan infrastructure law last year say those programs and others remain in a holding pattern until that spending bill passes.

The tentative framework reached Wednesday still leaves much at stake, particularly for Democrats: They have lauded the infrastructure package as a win that, ideally, should help them make their case for retaining House and Senate majorities in November.

“When the Congress enacts this omnibus, we will also unlock the increased federal funding included in our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will transform our roads, bridges, water systems, airports, broadband and more as we revitalize our middle class,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday shortly after appropriators announced a deal.

[After a true infrastructure year, focus turns to implementation]