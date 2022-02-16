Immigrant investors on edge as EB-5 lapse enters eighth month

Dr. Chandra Ojha, a cardiologist in El Paso, Texas, is used to demanding work. But lately, Ojha, who has waited more than three years for his green card through a since-expired government program, has been “feeling the stress.”

It became so intense that a recent bout of chest pain spurred him to have a heart investigation done on himself.

Born in India and trained in London and the U.S., the 44-year-old Ojha filed his initial green card petition in 2018 based on a $500,000 investment he made into a California hotel under the EB-5 visa program. The program allows foreign investors who sink a certain amount of capital into a U.S. enterprise that creates American jobs to apply for permanent residency.

Investors may invest $500,000 in a project in an area of low employment, or $1 million elsewhere.

