Keller decides not to run, blasts ‘liberal’ state Supreme Court

Pennsylvania Rep. Fred Keller said Monday he would not seek reelection this year after his district was split between two Republican-held districts after the state lost a seat because of reapportionment.

The announcement is a reversal from last week, when Keller said he would run against fellow Republican Rep. Dan Meuser in the 9th District. In a statement, Keller said he would not challenge another GOP member of the delegation.

“With control of Congress — and the direction of our nation — at stake, this election is bigger than any one person,” Keller said. “Rather than pit Republicans against Republicans, which the congressional map chosen by the liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court does, I am committed to helping take back the House, holding Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative Governor.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week selected a congressional map after the Republican-controlled state legislature and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf couldn’t agree on one.

“The liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court did the Commonwealth a great injustice when it once again overstepped its authority and selected a partisan map favoring Democrats,” Keller said. “Make no mistake, this map — submitted by a national Democrat group — intends to diminish the voices of conservative voters in central and northeast Pennsylvania.”