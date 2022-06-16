Staffers got raises in the House. Now it’s the Senate’s turn, says Schatz

Sen. Brian Schatz doesn’t want the Senate to get left behind after a year of House action aimed at improving staff retention.

The Hawaii Democrat, who has championed the cause in the past, sent a letter to Senate Legislative Branch appropriators pushing for a 20 percent bump to the allowance that senators use to pay their staffers.

It could be a long shot, since Republicans seem reluctant to hike office budgets again after providing a modest increase last year of 5 percent. But Schatz argued that as senators sit down to make decisions about fiscal 2023 spending, paying their employees a living wage should be a priority.

“This is not a place to get wealthy,” he said. “But you shouldn’t already have to be wealthy in order to serve here.”

The increase would help slow the Hill brain drain and recruit newcomers, Schatz wrote in the letter, signed by 14 other Democrats and addressed to Senate Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Jack Reed and ranking member Mike Braun.