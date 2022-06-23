At the Races: Not too pumped

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

President Joe Biden wants Congress to suspend federal gas taxes for 90 days, with the White House saying that the goal is to bring down prices at the pump for the "summer driving season.”

"The next three months, the next 90 days is when American families — people are going to be driving the most,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. But that would, of course, mean the gas tax would be added back to the price at the pump about a month before the midterm elections.

Even as the proposal has received a lukewarm response (at best) even from Democrats on Capitol Hill, several of the most vulnerable incumbents have been reminding folks that their gas tax suspension proposal, filed way back in February before Russia invaded Ukraine, would run through the end of 2022.

“Granite Staters need relief at the pump now. While I am encouraged that the President now supports a gas tax holiday, I continue to believe that we should seek to suspend the gas tax for at least the rest of the year, not just 90 days,” Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said.