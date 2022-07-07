At the Races: Too busy for Biden

That’s the percentage of Americans who said the middle class has not benefited at all from Biden’s policies, up from 36 percent a year ago, according to a Monmouth University poll of 978 adults taken June 23 to 27 and released Tuesday.

Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters answered an audience question at a Wednesday night town hall meeting in Williams, Ariz., about his support for term limits by conceding that he is going to be “on guard” against being corrupted by the excesses of Washington if elected.

“I know it could happen to me, and that terrifies me. So I'll be on guard against it. I'm also blessed to have made my money already, and I've worked for people a lot richer than myself, so I actually don't want to double or triple my net worth, so I think I'm insulated against the money thing,” Masters said. “Money corrupts a lot of people in D.C. I married my middle-school sweetheart; we started dating in high school. So I'm happy with my woman, you know, a lot of guys get corrupted by women.”

Cooper is a vice president at the Republican consulting firm Axiom Strategies, where he is working on House and Senate campaigns in Missouri and Texas. He was a regional political director for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign and served as the executive director of the Missouri Republican Party.

Starting out: “I actually went to college to play basketball,” Cooper said. “I had this revelation during my sophomore year that I probably wasn't making it to the NBA. So figured I needed to find something to do.” Cooper was a political science major, and his adviser suggested he contact Axiom founder Jeff Roe about an internship. Cooper thought he would eventually be a lawyer, but he decided to give it a try. Roe asked him during his sophomore year to manage a campaign for ​​Jay Jordan, an attorney who was running for an open seat in South Carolina’s 7th District. Cooper moved to the district and slept on a vinyl floor of what had been a laundry room in a house that he shared with three other guys. He jokes that it was the first of three times that Roe convinced him to drop out of school to run a campaign. He later left law school to work for Cruz and again to run the 2018 Montana Senate campaign for GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale, who was the state auditor at the time. That was the “last straw” for his legal career, he said. “There are not very many industries in the world where you know for a fact whether you won or lost,” he said. “Also, I love your ability to rise quickly in campaigns. If you're good, if you work hard, there's not that sort of barrier. You can basically rise as quickly and as swiftly as your talent allows.”