Take it from top Hill staffers: Congress doesn’t function as it should

Congress isn’t working, but at least staffers agree there’s a problem.

That’s the takeaway from a new survey of senior Hill aides, who overwhelmingly complained that their workplace does not “function as a democratic legislature should.”

Both parties sounded the alarm, including 80 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of Republicans who responded.

“I think that’s important to hang on to, because it’s something that can be leveraged moving forward,” said Kathy Goldschmidt, director of strategic initiatives for the Congressional Management Foundation, which joined with the Partnership for Public Service to conduct the survey.

Both nonprofits say their mission is to build a better government, and they wanted to hear from a small but key group of people — top staffers who know the legislative branch inside and out. They got responses from 128 of them, mostly senior managers who have worked a decade or more in Congress.