Staff in several House offices begin the process of unionizing

Staffers who work for eight House Democrats are wasting no time in their plans to unionize, filing petitions Monday to kick off the process.

It was the first day they could do so, as new rules went into effect allowing many legislative branch staffers to bargain collectively. Now they must wait on the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights to vet the petitions before holding secret ballot elections to decide whether they want a union to represent them.

The interested staffers are employed by Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., Reps. Andy Levin, D-Mich., Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., according to the Congressional Workers Union.

What started as an informal group of staffers grew into the Congressional Workers Union over the past couple years, as people came together over shared demands for better working conditions at the Capitol.

“We’re thrilled to finally be able to, I wouldn’t say complete the process, but move to the next step,” said one of the organizers, who requested anonymity to speak candidly as they navigate the new rules. “[This] is really going to be a test of whether our bosses are willing to walk the walk when it comes to workers’ rights.”