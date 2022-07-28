Congressional baseball rosters facing shake-ups next year

While Republicans are on pace to expand their ranks on Capitol Hill in November, their baseball roster is going to take a hit with the loss of some key players. Republicans have won only two of the past dozen Congressional Baseball Games, including a 13-12 victory last year, so they can't afford to lose too many good players.

Two-term Rep. Anthony Gonzalez has been one of the Republicans’ most valuable players. In two games, the Ohio congressman and former NFL wide receiver has gone six for eight with two doubles, one home run, two RBIs and three runs scored, according to statistics compiled by Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight.

The pain from his absence from next year’s roster is somewhat self-inflicted. Gonzalez is not seeking reelection after being effectively pushed out of the party after he voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Rep. Kevin Brady is also not seeking reelection, which means Thursday night's game at Nationals Park will be the last one for Republicans’ most experienced player and one of their most productive. Over 12 games, the Texas congressman is batting .379 with 11 hits, five RBIs and two runs scored. He also has an on-base-percentage of .550, which means he's gotten on base more than half the time he's been at bat, with the help of getting hit by a pitch three times.

Republicans are also losing Rep. Rodney Davis, who lost a member-vs.-member primary to his colleague Mary Miller. The Illinois congressman has been solid at the plate with a .412 on-base percentage, two doubles and two RBIs over eight games. But he’s also been a stalwart behind the plate as a catcher for the GOP.