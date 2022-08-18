At the Races: A first in the Last Frontier

Schale worked as the Florida campaign director and as a senior adviser for former President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns and served as the CEO of Unite the Country, a super PAC supporting Joe Biden. He also ran the Florida Democratic Party’s House Democratic Caucus.

Starting out: ​​Schale first became engaged in politics protesting South African apartheid while he was in high school, but he thought he would end up running the marina his family owned in St. Augustine, Fla., he said. “I got home from college, and a buddy of mine decided to run for the Florida legislature and knew that I would be spending my summer pumping gas on the docks,” he said. “And he called and said, ‘Hey, I've got a better idea. Why don’t you come run my campaign?’ And we won the race. We represented one of, if not the most, Republican districts held by a Democrat in the legislature. We won a race that we were really not supposed to win. And that was 1996, and I just never really looked back.” The friend, he said, was Doug Wiles, who served in the state legislature from 1996 to 2004, including two years as Democratic leader.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “The day before the election in 2008, Barack Obama did three stops: Jacksonville and then Charlottesville, N.C., and then sort of outside of D.C.,” he said. “As you may remember, Obama's grandmother passed away the morning of the last day of the campaign. We were in Jacksonville. I remember standing in the hallway and seeing him on the phone and you could just, I mean, every one of us who has ever got that phone call, you know, you just, you can see it on his face. He went on stage and gave a completely understandably terrible speech. I mean, just off his game. For completely acceptable reasons. So while he was giving the speech we got our final early voting numbers back. We had turned out at that point like 80 percent of our vote goal, and our advantage over the Republicans was larger than John Kerry lost Florida by. So even if we had a John Kerry historically bad Election Day we would still win. And I told, I think it was Josh Earnest, but it might have been Robert Gibbs [both members of Obama’s communications team]. Whoever it was, was like, ‘Hey man, why don't you tell the boss that. We kind of need to cheer him up.’ And so we walked into this little locker room. There’s a picture of it. It’s been documented. It was me and Obama and I think it was Gibbs, [strategist David] Axelrod, and there was, I think, the embedded journalist for the day that was there. I just gave him my Blackberry, and there's a picture of him looking at my Blackberry with the numbers on it. He looked at me and he was like, ‘I don't really know what this means.’ And I was like, ‘Well, it means we're going to win. We're gonna win Florida.' I think Axelrod or somebody said something like, ‘You know what, if we win Florida, we're in really good shape.’ And he kind of thought about it a little bit, and then he walked out and told me not to screw it up. And I couldn't breathe for like six hours. But to be in that moment, having the opportunity to tell him that he was probably going to be the next president was obviously one of the cooler moments in my career.”

Biggest campaign regret: Schale was a senior adviser to then-Florida Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink when she ran for governor against current GOP Sen. Rick Scott in 2010. “It was just a dog fight of a race,” Schale said. “Scott was spending a ton of money. Obama was, you know — as much as I love the man — he was not helpful in Florida at the time. She had run some ads early in the campaign where she had defined how she was a different sort of Democrat. When we were in that space, we were doing very well in the polls. You could see in our internals, and you could see it publicly. And we got a lot of anger and pressure from Democrats to not do that. In the end, I felt we should have closed the race going back to that sort of: Here's how I'm different from other Democrats. Because I felt like, if the race came down to a choice between an Obama Democrat and Scott, we're going to lose, even with all Scott's issues. And I lost that fight. We lost by a point. And I've always wondered, in retrospect, had we just taken the incoming [criticism] from Democratic activists and just leaned in on that, if we would have won.”

Unconventional wisdom: “I may be one of the three people left in the country who still thinks that swing voters and the median voter theory is a thing. I think that politics is, in the end, for all the partisanship and all the noise and all that, voters still vote for people who they can relate to. Voters still vote for people who share their vision. One of my frustrations is, I think there's been a lot of revisionist history around how Obama won. People forget he ran on cutting taxes. In my state, we sent mail on the Second Amendment. In addition to being one of the most inspirational candidates ever, he was also one of the smartest at understanding how to talk to swing voters and moderates. I worry in my party that we're losing the ability to do that. If we're not able to expand where we win races outside of places that we win in presidential election cycles, we're never going to have majorities in Congress, and never going to have majorities in the Senate.”