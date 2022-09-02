‘Oblivion’: Desperate Trump’s dark view of U.S. not visible in red county on banks of Potomac River

ANALYSIS | COLONIAL BEACH, Va. — A bald eagle swooped southbound over Mattox Creek under a late-summer sun, before returning minutes later on a northward path over the sparkling water.

The national bird's likeness often is splashed on T-shirts and other merchandise hailing Donald Trump. The real thing's path on Aug. 26 was methodical yet purposeful, every wing flap instinctually timed and more powerful than the last — unlike a spate of recent public statements from the former president.

On its return flight, the eagle banked briefly to the left before turning hard to the right, following the path of the creek. As it turned over land, likely in search of an early lunch, its measured impatience was symbolic of a country left with little to do but wait for release of a redacted affidavit used by FBI officials to obtain a search warrant to retrieve government, including classified, documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

The bird of prey’s maneuvers and demeanor also offered a contrast to those of the country’s 45th president, who has reacted erratically and angrily to the contents of the affidavit.

Trump’s social media posts and emailed statements since all have had a certain throwing-public-relations-spaghetti-at-the-wall feel. So far, little has stuck — though bottom-shelf marinara sauce can take on a ketchup-like consistency. Trump appears rattled and frustrated by a number of moves and court filings by federal officials that suggest Trump, dubbed a political “street fighter” by convicted former strategist Steve Bannon, is now a desperate combatant with no clear strategy who is swinging wildly at various foes.