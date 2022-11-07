One thing Republicans plan to do if they win the election? Fully reopen the Capitol

As election watchers imagine what the Hill will look like after the midterms, they may start with the bustle in the hallways. The Capitol could fully reopen to the public as soon as January if Republicans win a majority.

Democrats have overseen a phased reopening of the sprawling complex since March as the pandemic eased its grasp, taking their cues from Congress’ physician and the sergeants at arms, who control security.

But throughout the process, GOP lawmakers have bemoaned the seat of government’s half-open doors. House Administration Committee ranking member Rodney Davis told CQ Roll Call his party plans to swing them wide open.

“The American people have the constitutional right to access and petition their government. Republicans have been clear that once we are in the majority, the campus will again be fully open,” he said.

Davis won’t be back in the new year. He lost a primary race against Donald Trump-backed freshman Rep. Mary Miller in Illinois’ 15th District.