Here’s who won open House seats in the 2022 midterms
Retirements, redistricting and primaries leave more than 60 seats open
Shuffles caused by reapportionment and incumbents’ decisions to retire, rather than run in redrawn districts or a tough midterm environment, meant no incumbents were on the ballot in approximately 15 percent of House races.
In many of those races, the party that held the seat kept it — but some flipped, especially where redistricting changed the balance between voters who backed Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump in 2020.
Here’s a rundown of the open seat races called by The Associated Press. Any descriptions of areas covered by new districts and share of the 2020 vote that Biden or Trump would have gotten in them come from data published by Daily Kos Elections.
This report will be updated as more results come in.
Alabama
#AL05: Republican Dale Strong, a volunteer fireman who chairs the Madison County Commission, defeated Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton for the seat Rep. Mo Brooks gave up for an unsuccessful Senate bid.
California
#CA42: Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, a Democrat, defeated Ocean View School District Board of Trustees member John Briscoe, a Republican, in a district drawn from parts of the districts of retiring Democrats Alan Lowenthal and Lucille Roybal-Allard.
Colorado
#CO07: Former state lawmaker Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat, won the suburban Denver district, defeating Republican political newcomer and combat veteran Erik Aadland. The seat is currently held by Democrat Ed Perlmutter, who is retiring.
Florida
#FL04: Republican state Sen. Aaron Bean defeated Democrat LaShonda Holloway, an attorney and former Capitol Hill aide, in the Jacksonville-area seat that became open when incumbent Rep. John Rutherford chose to run in the redrawn 5th District.
#FL07: Republican Army veteran and defense contractor Cory Mills defeated Karen Green, vice chair of the Florida Democratic Party. Mills’ win flips a district currently represented by moderate Democrat Stephanie Murphy, who is retiring. In 2020, the district went for Biden by 10 points, but as redrawn in redistricting, it would have backed Trump by 6 points.
#FL10: Democrat Maxwell Frost, an Afro-Latino Gen Zer, defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish in the race to fill the Orlando-centered seat vacated by Val B. Demings’ run for Senate. Frost, 25, won a crowded Democratic primary and ran on a progressive platform that included “Medicare for All” and stricter gun control legislation. He was endorsed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
#FL13: Republican Anna Paulina Luna, a conservative commentator and Air Force veteran, defeated Democrat Eric Lynn, a former Defense Department adviser, to fill the seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, who resigned before the end of his term to campaign for governor. Luna ran against Crist for the St. Petersburg-area seat in 2020 and lost by 6 percentage points. On Tuesday she was leading Lynn by nearly 9 points when the AP called the race at 8:43 p.m.
#FL15: Republican former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee beat Alan Cohn, a Democrat and former television investigative journalist who ran for the House in 2020, losing to GOP Rep. Scott Franklin. (Franklin ran in the 18th District this year.)
#FL23: Democrat Jared Moskowitz, a Broward County commissioner, beat Palm Beach County Republican state committeeman Joe Budd in the 23rd District. Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch resigned the seat Sept. 30 to lead the American Jewish Committee.
Georgia
#GA06: Emergency room physician Rich McCormick, a Republican who lost a 2020 race against Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 7th District, is headed to Congress representing the 6th District after defeating Iraq veteran Bob Christian, a Democrat. The district was redrawn from one that backed Biden by 6 points to one that backed Trump by 15, and McCormick’s win flips one seat toward the GOP. Democratic incumbent Rep. Lucy McBath ran in the 7th District and beat Bourdeaux in the primary.
#GA10: Republican trucking company owner Mike Collins will follow in the footsteps of his father, former Rep. Mac Collins, after defeating Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green in a seat GOP Rep. Jody Hice gave up for an unsuccessful run for secretary of state.
Hawaii
#HI02: Democrat Jill Tokuda, a progressive former state senator, defeated Republican Joe Akana in this Solid Democratic seat. Tokuda succeeds Rep. Kai Kahele, who unsuccessfully ran for governor earlier this year.
Illinois
#IL01: Jonathan L. Jackson, the son of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, was elected to succeed Rep. Bobby L. Rush, who is retiring after representing this Chicago district since 1993. Jackson is a Democrat who won a 17-way party primary in June.
#IL03: Democratic state Rep. Delia Ramirez, the daughter of Guatemalan immigrants whose mother was pregnant with her when she crossed the border, beat Republican mortgage company executive Justin Burau. Ramirez, a former nonprofit executive, won an expensive and competitive primary in a new district that backed Biden over Trump by 41 points.
#IL13: Democrat Nikki Budzinski, a labor activist and former staffer in the White House Office of Management and Budget, beat Regan Deering, chair of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation, to flip the seat. The district had been represented by GOP Rep. Rodney Davis, but Davis ran in the 15th District after the new district map came out and lost in the primary to Rep. Mary Miller.
Indiana
#IN02: Republican Rudy Yakym won a special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash in August, and a two-year term on the same ballot. Yakym is an executive of a supply chain management company and Walkorski’s former finance chairman.
#IN09: Former state Sen. Erin Houchin, who lost the 2016 Republican primary in the open district to Tennessee transplant Trey Hollingsworth, will get to fill the seat six years later after Hollingsworth decided to retire after three terms. Houchin beat Democrat Matthew Fyfe, a Bloomington high school teacher.
Kentucky
#KY03: Democratic state Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, who touted his support for legalizing marijuana, same-sex marriage and abortion rights, will fill the seat of retiring Rep. John Yarmuth, the House Budget Committee chairman. McGarvey beat Republican Stuart Ray, president of a scrap metal hauling business.
Maryland
#MD04: Attorney and former congressional aide Glenn F. Ivey easily defeated Jeff Warner in the Democratic stronghold centered in Prince George’s County. He replaces Rep. Anthony G. Brown, who ran for state attorney general. Ivey previously ran for the seat in 2016 but lost to Brown in the Democratic primary. As a staffer, Ivey was once chief legal counsel to then-Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle, D-S.D.
Michigan
#MI03: Democratic former Justice Department attorney Hillary Scholten beat Republican John Gibbs to flip a district in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon area. In the GOP primary, Gibbs had ousted incumbent Peter Meijer, who beat Scholten in 2020.
#MI13: Democrat Shri Thanedar, a member of the state House, defeated Republican Martell Bivings. Thanedar, who immigrated to the United States from India, narrowly won the Democratic primary, defeating eight Black candidates with 28 percent of the vote. He is a multimillionaire who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018 and largely self-funded his campaign, getting just $53,000 of the more than $6 million spent from donors and the rest from a personal loan.
Missouri
#MO04: Republican Mark Alford, a former Fox 4 TV anchor, defeated Democrat Jack Truman to capture the seat held by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who lost a primary bid for Senate.
#MO07: State Sen. Eric Burlison defeated Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer, a business owner from Joplin, to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Billy Long, who lost his primary bid for U.S. Senate.
Mississippi
#MS04: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, a Republican, defeated Democratic former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree in a district Biden lost by 38 percentage points. Ezell beat incumbent Rep. Steven M. Palazzo in the GOP primary. Palazzo has faced an ethics investigation involving allegations of misused campaign funds.
New Jersey
#NJ08: Democratic attorney Robert Menendez Jr., a commissioner on the powerful Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, won the seat his father, New Jersey’s senior senator, held from 1993 through 2006 by defeating construction manager Marcos Arroyo, a Republican who did not report any fundraising. Rep. Albio Sires, who succeeded the elder Menendez in the seat, is retiring.
New York
#NY01: Republican Nick LaLota, a Navy veteran and chief of staff for the Suffolk County Legislature, defeated Democrat Bridget Fleming, a Suffolk County legislator. GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin gave up the seat to run for governor.
#NY03: Republican George Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman, flipping a seat held by Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, who unsuccessfully ran for governor earlier this year. Santos lost to Suozzi in 2020 in a district that in its current configuration backed Biden over Trump by 8 points. The race marked the first time two openly gay candidates ran against each other for the House.
#NY10: Daniel Goldman, a former prosecutor who served as counsel for House Democrats during Trump’s first impeachment trial, beat Republican Benine Hamdan. Goldman won a crowded Democratic primary that included outgoing Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term member who represents part of Westchester County but moved to Brooklyn instead of challenging a fellow member. Goldman was considered a more moderate choice in the primary, which featured several other Democrats claiming the progressive lane.
#NY23: New York Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy defeated Democrat Max Della Pia in a district that includes the Buffalo suburbs. Rep. Joe Sempolinski won a special election over the summer to complete the term of GOP Rep. Tom Reed, who left Congress earlier this year after announcing he wouldn’t seek reelection. Sempolinski faced Della Pia in the August special election but did not seek a full term.
North Carolina
#NC01: Democratic state Sen. Don Davis, a minister, won the seat opened by Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s retirement. Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith, who lost to Butterfield in 2020 but told the Raleigh News & Observer her loss was the result of fraud. Smith attended a Trump rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, and later went to the Capitol but said she saw no violence, the newspaper reported.
#NC04: Democratic state Sen. Valerie Foushee easily won the race to represent the Durham/Chapel Hill area seat currently held by retiring Rep. David E. Price. Foushee, who has been in the North Carolina legislature since 2012, defeated Republican Courtney Geels, a nurse.
#NC11: Republican state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, a Buncombe County commissioner and executive director of the Campaign for Southern Equality. Edwards won the GOP nomination by defeating Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who had initially begun running for reelection in another district before the state’s new district map was thrown out in court.
#NC13: Democratic attorney Wiley Nickel flipped the seat GOP Rep. Ted Budd left to run for Senate, defeating Republican Bo Hines, a former football player for North Carolina State.
#NC14: Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson beat Republican Pat Harrigan, a Green Beret who served in Afghanistan and runs a firearms company, in the Charlotte-based 14th District. North Carolina gained the seat through reapportionment following the 2020 census.
Ohio
#OH07: Max Miller, a former White House aide to Trump, defeated Democrat Matthew Diemer. Miller had originally planned to challenge Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican who voted to impeach Trump, but Gonzalez decided not to seek reelection. After Gonzalez’s district was merged with the 7th District, Miller ran in the newly drawn district, leading to incumbent Republican Rep. Bob Gibbs opting not to run again.
#OH13: Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes defeated former Trump campaign staffer Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, a lawyer and former Miss Ohio USA, in the district formerly represented by Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who ran for Senate.
Oklahoma
#OK02: Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen, who won an August runoff for the GOP nomination, secured an easy victory over Democrat Naomi Andrews in this solid Republican district in eastern Oklahoma. Brecheen will replace GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who vacated the seat to run for Senate.
Rhode Island
#RI02: Democratic state Treasurer Seth Magaziner edged out Republican Allan Fung, the former mayor of Cranston, in a nationally watched race that tested GOP strength in New England. Magaziner will replace Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, who is retiring.
South Carolina
#SC07: State House Majority Whip Russell Fry, who won the Republican nomination by defeating incumbent Rep. Tom Rice after Rice voted for impeachment in 2021, beat Democrat Daryl Scott, whose website says he rose through the Army National Guard to the rank of major. Fry campaigned on work in the legislature to expand gun rights and restrict abortion.
Tennessee
#TN05: Republican Andy Ogles, a business owner and mayor of Maury County, defeated Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in this Knoxville-area district. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper decided to retire after his Nashville-area district was redrawn to favor GOP voters.
Texas
#TX01: Republican Nathaniel Moran, the Smith County judge, easily won the northeastern Texas district to replace longtime Rep. Louie Gohmert, who gave up his seat for an unsuccessful run for state attorney general. Moran, who previously served on the Tyler City Council, defeated Democrat Jrmar Jefferson.
#TX03: Keith Self, the former Colin County judge, easily kept the suburban Dallas seat in Republican control by defeating Democrat Sandeep Srivastava. Self had challenged Rep. Van Taylor in the GOP primary and was set to face off with Taylor in a runoff when Taylor abandoned his bid after admitting to an extramarital affair.
#TX08: Retired Navy SEAL Morgan Luttrell won the Houston-area seat vacated by the retirement of GOP Rep. Kevin Brady, beating Democrat Laura Jones. Luttrell’s real race was the competitive GOP primary in which he had the backing of the Congressional Leadership Fund, the chief super PAC aligned with House GOP leadership.
#TX15: Republican Monica De La Cruz, a Trump-endorsed insurance agency owner, prevailed over Democrat Michelle Vallejo, a business owner and community activist. De La Cruz ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2020, losing to Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who opted to run in the more Democratic-leaning 34th District this cycle.
#TX30: Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a former public defender and civil rights and criminal defense attorney, defeated Republican James Rodgers to succeed retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson in the Dallas-area district. Crockett gained prominence last year as the spokesperson for the state’s House Democratic caucus as it fought a Republican bill to change election laws.
#TX35: Democrat Greg Casar, an Austin City Council member, defeated Republican Dan McQueen in a district previously represented by Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who ran and won in the newly created 37th District. Both districts cover the city of Austin and heavily favor Democrats.
#TX38: Republican Wesley Hunt, whose strong fundraising and military background already have fueled speculation that he’ll be a rising star in the party, easily won in Texas’ new 38th District, beating Democrat Duncan Klussmann. Hunt says he plans to focus on energy policy given the solid Republican district’s proximity to oil and gas interests.
Vermont
#VT/AL: Becca Balint, the president of the state Senate, will become the first woman in Congress from Vermont after being elected to succeed fellow Democrat Peter Welch, who ran for Senate.
Wyoming
#WY/AL: Attorney Harriet Hageman, who defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in the Republican primary, beat Democrat Lynette Grey Bull to win the state’s at-large seat. After Cheney voted to impeach Trump in 2021, he backed Hageman in a state he won with 70 percent of the vote in 2020.