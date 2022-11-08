Here’s who won open House seats in the 2022 midterms

Shuffles caused by reapportionment and incumbents’ decisions to retire, rather than run in redrawn districts or a tough midterm environment, meant no incumbents were on the ballot in approximately 15 percent of House races.

In many of those races, the party that held the seat kept it — but some flipped, especially where redistricting changed the balance between voters who backed Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump in 2020.

Here’s a rundown of the open seat races called by The Associated Press. Any descriptions of areas covered by new districts and share of the 2020 vote that Biden or Trump would have gotten in them come from data published by Daily Kos Elections.

This report will be updated as more results come in.

Alabama

#AL05: Republican Dale Strong, a volunteer fireman who chairs the Madison County Commission, defeated Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton for the seat Rep. Mo Brooks gave up for an unsuccessful Senate bid.