Midterm takeaways: Unusual elections end on unexpected turf

As a block, this year’s midterm races did not go as expected. But even as Democrats stemmed their losses in the House and as the Senate still hangs in the balance, a frequent theme of the House and Senate map remained: The battle was fought on some unexpected turf.

No, Republicans didn’t clean up in the blue states, such as Oregon and Washington, as many GOP operatives predicted. But if the party achieves a slim House majority, it would run through a tranche of seats in New York as well as Virginia’s 2nd District and other seats won by President Joe Biden in 2020. Democrats found some bright spots in unconventional territory and were leading in a completely off-the-radar seat in Colorado’s 3rd District.

Republicans spent hundreds of millions of dollars in districts that Biden won in 2020, while Democrats employed some risky tactics to help boost their own candidates. It’s expected to be the costliest midterm cycle to date.

A number of pivotal races still remain too close to call, and the Georgia Senate race is already headed into overtime.

“There’s a lot of votes that are still outstanding, so we actually expect to be counting ballots in a number of races for a few days and, in a case or two, maybe potentially for weeks,” Minnesota GOP Rep. Tom Emmer, who ran the National Republican Congressional Committee this cycle and in 2020, said on a call with reporters Wednesday. “But what we do know right now is that House Republicans and the NRCC did accomplish our goal, which was retaking the majority and firing Nancy Pelosi.”