At the Races: What pushing for voting rights accomplished

It may take a while for Democrats to come down from the high of Warnock’s win and having an actual Senate majority next year, but there are dark clouds over any blue sky on the 2024 horizon. In addition to having three Democratic seats up in states that backed Trump over Biden in 2020, Nathan notes the Democrats will be defending five more in states that went for Biden only narrowly, including some of this year’s biggest battlefields.

“I’m never going to stop fighting for Georgia, I’m never going to stop fighting for you, because you’re my family,” Walker said during his concession speech Tuesday night. “We’re all winners, and that’s what I want to say. We’re all winners.”

Shop talk: Joe Sweeney

Sweeney, a New Hampshire state representative, this year managed state Senate President Chuck Morse’s unsuccessful GOP primary bid for the U.S. Senate. Sweeney recently launched Granite Solutions, a political advocacy organization meant to offer guidance to conservatives running in local races in the state. “There’s a real missing piece of the formula in our party federally where we’re not talking about why we want to run for office and we’re not really communicating that ‘why’ with the voters,” he said of the new venture. “That’s really the main focus, is focusing on the messaging and also just building up the support infrastructure for those local candidates … that really do build the bench for the party when it comes to future state representatives and future state senators.”

Starting out: “It was actually organizing for local school issues in my district, and then from there I just started attending local Republican meetings,” he said, referencing being a 16-year-old and getting involved in an effort to build a new high school. During the 2012 campaign cycle, he interned for then-Rep. Charlie Bass’ campaign and also ran for the New Hampshire state House as an 18-year-old. He was elected and served two terms before taking a four-year break and running again in 2020. He won a fourth term last month.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: While working for Morse’s Senate campaign, Sweeney said the team organized “what we thought was a big crowd for the Londonderry Old Home Days Parade,” which was taking place on a 100-degree day. “We had about 50 people sign up with us and actually commit with us on the campaign that they would be there. So morning of, we were expecting like 25 people at the most to show up, just with the heat and everything,” he said. “We ended up having 75 people show up for the small Old Home Day parade. I just remember, too, it was one of the best days on the campaign because it just felt like, and it was at the start of everything, right at the beginning of our climb up in the polls in August before the primary. And it just felt great, and it was one of those great grassroots moments that I’m always going to remember … and think fondly of.”