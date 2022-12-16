Judge halts Biden administration bid to lift ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

A Texas federal judge has again stopped a Biden administration attempt to end a Trump-era program forcing asylum-seekers back to Mexico.

Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas concluded on Thursday that an October 2021 memo from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explaining his reasons to end the so-called Remain in Mexico program did not meet legal requirements.

The judge, appointed by former President Donald Trump, concluded Mayorkas failed to consider in the memo the program’s “deterrent effect on illegal border crossings and the reduction on unmeritorious asylum claims.” He added that the government “abandoned statistic-based decisionmaking for intuitional decisionmaking.”

Kacsmaryk further took issue with the Department of Homeland Security’s use of “parole” authority, or the legal authority to give migrants temporary permission to reside in the country outside of detention while their immigration cases are pending.

Tens of thousands of migrants cross the border each month. While many are quickly deported, others are permitted to pursue asylum cases in the U.S., and DHS does not have the capacity to detain them all.