House staffers stuck in limbo as their bosses fight over speaker

Uncertainty swirling around the House speakership has had far-reaching effects for members, their families and, increasingly, staffers transitioning into new roles and beginning the work of making congressional offices run.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s attempts to woo a small group of fierce opponents failed again on Wednesday. The California Republican fell short of the majority threshold needed to secure the speakership, and the House adjourned for the night without a new leader.

The House’s travails are significant not only because it’s the first time in a century that a speaker vote went to multiple ballots. It’s also brought the legislative process to a grinding halt.

“Without an end in sight, we can’t plan for the future,” said one Democratic aide, who requested anonymity to speak frankly. “This delay has hindered our ability to conduct any legislative business. … We can’t introduce bills. We don’t know our committee assignments.”

“Our office was hoping to introduce a bill this week, but we clearly don’t know if that’s possible,” the aide continued. “It’s an awful way to begin a new Congress, and whoever the speaker is, it’s a sign of what the next two years will be like: chaotic and dysfunctional.”