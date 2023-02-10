Feud between McConnell and Scott boils as Biden applies heat

The feud between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Florida Sen. Rick Scott isn’t exactly new, but it boiled hotter this week as President Joe Biden amplified his use of Scott as a campaign-style foil.

“The very idea the senator from Florida wants to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every five years I find to be somewhat outrageous, so outrageous that you might not even believe it,” Biden said Thursday in Tampa, Fla.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has tried to distance other congressional Republicans from the “Rescue America Plan” Scott released during the 2022 midterm elections, especially its provision that says “all federal legislation sunsets in 5 years” and should be passed by Congress again if it “is worth keeping.”

At an event in Florida on Friday, Scott unveiled new legislation designed to demonstrate that he does not want to cut Medicare or Social Security.

“If it is determined that any legislation will cause a cut or reduction in Medicare or Social Security, this rule will force two thirds of Congress to vote to approve it, making it much more difficult for Congress to make cuts or reduce benefits,” Scott said in a statement.