At the Races: Back to the future

House Democrats are looking back to what they did in 2021 and 2022 as they make plans this week to try and win back the majority next year.

In Baltimore for their annual issues retreat, House Democrats are focused on how to implement legislation they passed in the last Congress that they believe, executed well, could convince voters to return them to the majority next year.

“We’re here today and tomorrow to continue the conversation that Democrats are going to finish the work that we have in the past two years and Americans are going to reject Republican extremism in 2024,” Rep. Ann McLane Kuster of New Hampshire, the chair of the New Democrats, said Thursday at a press conference.

On the Senate floor today, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York voiced a similar theme ahead of his caucus’ meeting with President Joe Biden: “The last two years focused on getting our agenda passed,” he said. “The next two years will be about implementing that agenda.”