EMILY’s List: These 18 Democrats are crucial to taking House control

EMILY’s List will roll out its first congressional endorsements of the 2024 cycle Wednesday, backing 18 House incumbents whose races are expected to be crucial for determining control of the chamber.

The abortion rights group’s endorsements, shared first with CQ Roll Call, include Democrats from districts that President Joe Biden lost or would have lost in 2020, such as Mary Peltola of Alaska and Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez of Washington. Fifteen of the 18 lawmakers are on House Republicans’ target list for races they’re eyeing as a way to expand their majority.

EMILY’s List works to elect women Democrats who support abortion rights.

Abortion became a major issue in the 2022 midterm campaigns after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had enshrined abortion rights nationwide since 1973. The issue may have helped Democrats stem a predicted red wave last cycle, and campaign operatives see it as a potentially salient issue again in next year’s races.

“As Republicans continue their assault on abortion access, reproductive rights will no doubt be on the ballot again this upcoming cycle,” said Danni Wang, deputy director of campaign communications for EMILY’s List. “These 18 seats will be vital to protect as we fight to take back our House majority.”