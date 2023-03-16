At the Races: Bank shots

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The collapse of financial institutions 15 years ago helped spark a political realignment that fueled populist movements across the ideological spectrum and bolstered the fortunes of politicians from Donald Trump to Bernie Sanders.

While the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank are unlikely to set off a similar upheaval, the closures have led to finger-pointing on Capitol Hill, much of it centered on a 2018 law that loosened some of the requirements of the Dodd-Frank banking overhaul passed in response to the 2008 crisis. The ’18 law, which eased capital requirements for midsize banks, was supported in the House and the Senate by moderate Democrats as well as Republicans and was signed by Trump.

It has now emerged as a flash point in the Arizona Senate race, in which Democratic contender Rep. Ruben Gallego is attacking independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her support of the measure. “When the bank lobby asked me to weaken banking regulations, I said no,’’ Gallego tweeted. “When they asked Sinema, she asked how much — and then voted yes. This is the consequence of choosing to side with Wall Street banks.” Sinema on Thursday announced she's cosponsoring legislation that would claw back profits from bank executives who received bonuses or earned profits on stock sales within 60 days of a bank failure.

This week, the Biden administration acted to rescue SVB. For some Republicans, the government’s reaction has reignited the populism of 2008, especially since the California bank’s high-tech depositors were classically left coast and its management was accused of having woke tendencies because of the diversity of its board members. Both the tea party movement and the liberal Occupy Wall Street were born out of anger over the federal government’s bipartisan Troubled Asset Relief Program, which activists on the left and right viewed as a bailout for big banks.