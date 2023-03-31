Indiana GOP senator carves out dealmaking niche on taxes

Sen. Todd Young has a pitch to clear a path forward on tax legislation after a partisan standoff last year gave way to a monthslong chill. He’d pair a more generous research and development benefit for businesses with affordable housing measures to aid low-income families.

Both are bipartisan projects Young leads on the GOP side. Tying them together, he hopes, could satisfy Democrats’ demand to pair tax breaks for companies with provisions to boost the social safety net while avoiding an expansion of the child tax credit that currently lacks Republican backing.

“I think that might be a sweet spot where we can come to terms and everyone can accomplish something important for the country,” the Indiana Republican said in an interview.

A select crew of senators is known for doing the work to cut deals across the aisle, and Young is positioned to emerge as a key player in tax talks this year.

He’s the lead Republican on a bill with Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., to restore full, upfront deductions for companies’ research and development costs and expand tax credits for small businesses, and on a proposal with Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., to create a tax credit for building or rehabilitating homes in higher-poverty areas.