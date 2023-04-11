House Democratic super PAC putting $35 million into California

Democrats are preparing to spend millions to win congressional races in California, a state they view as essential to regaining control of the House.

House Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with the party's House leadership, said Tuesday it will pour $35 million into California in the run-up to the 2024 election. The group will focus on five Republican-held districts that would have been won by President Joe Biden in 2020, had the current district maps been in place.

“A Democratic resurgence in California represents one of House Democrats’ best paths back to the majority,” the group said in an email announcing its plan. “The math is clear.”

Democrats plan to spend the money on TV ads and direct mail as well as grassroots organizing and messaging campaigns that aim to reach California’s diverse population of Black, Latino and Asian American Pacific Islander voters.

The effort in California is similar to one underway in New York, another solidly blue state where Republican pockets of strength cost Democrats their majority in the House. Democrats can retake the chamber if they flip a net of five Republican-held seats.