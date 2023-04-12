Key House GOP lawmaker urges debt limit vote this month

Passing a "strong" debt limit bill should be House Republicans’ top legislative priority in April, Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, R-Okla., wrote to colleagues on Wednesday.

Hern sent a letter to the RSC's 176 members arguing “the time for action is now” amid the ongoing stalemate between Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden as the Treasury Department approaches a $31.4 trillion statutory borrowing cap.

The debt limit's "x date," when Treasury can no longer make all required payments on time, is expected as early as June.

“We must work night and day to get it passed to show the American people we can be trusted and force the Senate and White House to answer for their dereliction of duty,” Hern wrote.

The RSC's membership represents nearly 80 percent of the Republican Conference and includes a broad cross-section of ideological factions, committee chairs and members of the party leadership.