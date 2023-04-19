Which senators still undecided about 2024 runs will matter most?

ANALYSIS — A batch of reelection announcements over the past few weeks helped bring the battle for the Senate into focus. But there are still a few senators who haven’t revealed their decision to seek another term, including Democrat Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, whose decision will have the most significant impact on the battle for Senate control.

Up to this point, there haven’t been a lot of surprises.

There are currently three open seat races. Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana is running for governor and GOP Rep. Jim Banks is the clear front-runner to replace him, even though the primary is still more than a year away. Eighty-nine-year-old Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is not running for reelection in California, but Democrats shouldn’t have trouble holding her seat. And Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow is not running again in Michigan, where Democrats have a narrow advantage in neutral conditions.

In January, there were a few hours of drama surrounding Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine’s future, but he announced for reelection.

Sen. Sherrod Brown announced his reelection bid way back in November, which is good for Democrats since he’s probably the only Democrat who can win statewide in Ohio right now. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan was widely praised for his 2022 Senate bid, and he still lost by 6 points to a Republican running an underwhelming campaign.