Biden district Republicans hold their fire on debt ceiling bill

Swing district Republicans are thus far defending their party's bill pairing hefty spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion debt limit increase that’s expected on the House floor later this week.

Even among the few who have publicly expressed reservations about the 320-page measure, none have cited provisions to cut discretionary spending by $131 billion in the coming fiscal year.

President Joe Biden has decried the “massive cuts” that could come from education, health care, infrastructure, environmental and other popular domestic programs. Democratic appropriators have shared letters from federal agencies describing the expected impact that have turned into partywide talking points.

GOP House members from districts Biden won in 2020 say they’re not worried.

Mike Garcia, R-Calif., an appropriator who represents a district Biden carried by 12 points, called Democrats’ charges that Republicans are cutting domestic programs to the bone a “false narrative.”