Supreme Court, done with arguments, turns to decisions

The Supreme Court has dozens of cases to decide in the next two months that could reshape American law on race in elections and education, religious protections in the workplace and other areas.

The justices already have weighed in on high-profile issues since the beginning of the term in October. They kept a commonly used medication abortion drug on the market, and rebuffed former President Donald Trump’s effort to intervene in the Justice Department’s investigation that found classified documents at his private club.

But the last oral arguments of the term were last week, and there are still opinions in potential blockbuster cases that will be released before the conclusion of the term at the end of June.

And it could be a time crunch. Experts say the court has handled cases at a historically slow pace this term, with just 13 issued. By this time last term, the court had issued nearly two dozen opinions.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh defended the court’s slow pace in an appearance at a Notre Dame event in January, attributing it to “a coincidence of which mix of cases were in October and November.”