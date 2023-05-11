At the Races: Admakers (heart) NY

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Sometimes, the ads write themselves.

That seems likely to be the case for House Democrats and their campaign operations after a late-afternoon vote today on a GOP bill designed to incentivize states to go after people who engaged in unemployment insurance fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s because among the 13 counts in the indictment unsealed against New York Republican Rep. George Santos on Wednesday was an allegation he unlawfully obtained almost $25,000 in unemployment benefits by making false statements to the New York Department of Labor. Michael Macagnone has a full report on the charges against Santos.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who appeared on MSNBC after former President Donald Trump’s CNN town hall Wednesday night, couldn’t help but highlight the role the Long Island and Queens-based Santos has within the House GOP.