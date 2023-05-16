House Republicans target Capitol Police preparedness in review of Jan. 6 attack

The Capitol Police are failing to make necessary changes in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, despite a budget that rivals many big-city departments, House Republicans asserted Tuesday.

Officers were undertrained and unprepared and intelligence was not properly communicated throughout the department, resulting in members being unprotected when supporters of then-President Donald Trump breached the Capitol, House Administration Committee members told Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger at a hearing.

“One of the reasons it’s important that we look back is so we can identify where the failures were and move forward,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Administration Oversight subcommittee. “Our concern is there has been a lack of looking back by previous leadership of Capitol Police.”

Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., in his introductory remarks, said he hoped to “depoliticize Capitol security” and bring more transparency to the department. He also said he didn’t feel the department was making “necessary changes with speed or efficiency.”

Manger noted that the force has implemented 89 of 103 recommendations to strengthen the department made by the Capitol Police’s inspector general following the attack.