Rating change: Allred puts Texas Senate race on the battleground

ANALYSIS — Democrats have lost more than 100 consecutive statewide races in Texas over the past 30 years, so on the surface it doesn’t make sense to move the 2024 U.S. Senate race in their direction. But the contours of the race have changed.

Texas is still a Republican state, and its transition to swing status has been slower than some have predicted. And yet this cycle’s U.S. Senate race will be part of the fight for the majority in 2024. Democratic Rep. Colin Allred’s recent entry gives Democrats a credible challenger against GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in a cycle where Democrats are desperate for takeover opportunities.

Allred’s initial message looked intentionally personal, rather than partisan. The Dallas-area congressman is trying to contrast himself as a courageous, bipartisan leader versus a self-interested, partisan incumbent. Democrats know if the race boils down to mere partisanship, Allred will lose like all of those before him. But Cruz’s polarizing profile gives them an opening to win a race that would be more difficult against Texas’ other senator, Republican John Cornyn.

The Inside Elections rating of the race is therefore changing from Solid Republican to Battleground, with more traditional ratings categories (Toss-up, Tilt, Lean, Likely) coming later this summer. Allred’s entry has also landed Cruz on CQ Roll Call’s 10 most vulnerable senators list.

The rating change is significant because the initial Senate battleground consisted entirely of states that Democrats currently hold, including West Virginia, Montana, Ohio, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Virginia, as well as independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat in Arizona.