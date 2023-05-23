Another day, another pause in debt ceiling negotiations

Debt limit talks broke down again Tuesday as negotiators described the disagreements over spending levels and other policy add-ons as too far of a gap to bridge.

Rep. Garret Graves, one of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s proxies in the negotiations, said Tuesday evening that no further meetings with the White House negotiators were scheduled but Republicans would be ready to meet once there’s something new to discuss.

"There is a significant gap between where we are and where they are on finances," the Louisiana Republican said, noting the White House has not presented any offers to bridge that gap.

Graves was referring to a disagreement over spending caps. Republicans want to cut fiscal 2024 spending to the fiscal 2022 level, or at least below the current year, and cap annual growth at 1 percent for several years following.

['Pause' lifted, debt limit talks back on]