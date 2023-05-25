At the Races: Survey says what?

Monmouth asked if “raising the debt ceiling should be tied to negotiations over spending on federal programs,” which got 25 percent support; “should these two issues be dealt with separately” (51 percent); or “do you have no opinion” (24 percent). Marist’s choices were: “Congress should increase the debt ceiling first to avoid a default on federal debt, and discuss spending cuts separately” (52 percent); or “Congress should only increase the debt ceiling if it makes significant spending cuts at the same time, even if that means the U.S. defaults on its debt” (42 percent). CNN’s choices were “Congress should raise the debt ceiling no matter what” (24 percent); “Congress should only raise the debt ceiling if it cuts spending at the same time” (60 percent); and “Congress should not raise the debt ceiling and allow the US to default on its debts” (15 percent).

Since his results were released a day after the others, Monmouth University pollster Patrick Murray offered a 14-tweet analysis of what to make of the seemingly conflicting results. He said a big difference between Monmouth’s and Marist’s results could have been that Monmouth included a specific invitation to say “no opinion.” Murray also speculated the 60 percent that CNN measured for doing the debt ceiling and spending cuts at the same time may have been because the clean bill opinion included the phrase “no matter what” and the other choice was outright default, making “the middle the ‘most reasonable’” choice available to people who haven’t spent their days thinking about the issue.

Overall, however, Murray said the polls showed the public doesn’t have hard-and-set opinions on the debt ceiling fight. And in such situations, “the more questions we all ask, the better,” he said.

Starting gate

Field of dreams?: As more Republicans get into the presidential race, the conventional wisdom says it helps former President Donald Trump by splintering the opposition. But several GOP senators are urging their party not to back him, and New Hampshire voters still want to see the contenders up close and personal.

Getting biblical: Casting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the role of David going up against Trump’s Goliath, columnist John T. Bennett writes that, Twitter glitches aside, some believe the race’s newest official entrant can play a long game in which the GOP coalesces behind him.