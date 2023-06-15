Jeffries: GOP ‘driving us toward a government shutdown’

The top House Democrat on Thursday warned some Republicans are “driving us toward a government shutdown” and called the majority’s most conservative bloc “irresponsible individuals.”

Some House Freedom Caucus members and their far-right allies last week shut down the chamber floor after opposing a rule for several bills they supported over frustrations about the debt and spending deal Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reached with President Joe Biden. The 11 rebels relented Monday evening, but not before the speaker agreed to craft most fiscal 2024 appropriations bills at fiscal 2022 spending levels.

Senate appropriators intend to write their versions of the same bills to spending caps set by the McCarthy-Biden deal at fiscal 2023 levels. The possibility that conservatives would move to boot McCarthy from the speakership if he seeks to send Biden bills that spend more than 2022 toplines is prompting government shutdown fears.

“We're going to see how the Appropriations Committee ends in terms of its process and it's our view that a resolution was reached and was voted on in a bipartisan way,” Jeffries said of the McCarthy-Biden debt and spending package.

“And at the end of the day, any spending agreement that is arrived at by the end of the year has to be consistent with the resolution of the default process — otherwise, what was it all for?” said Jeffries, his voice rising. “Why did we try avoiding a default to make sure that America pays its bills with a topline spending agreement? What was it all for? Because now all we're engaging in is right-wing theater designed to jam extreme, painful cuts down the throats of the American people. And Democrats will not let it happen.”