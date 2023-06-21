Decrease in border crossings hasn’t slowed Republican criticism

A reported decline in unauthorized border crossings in the month since pandemic-era asylum restrictions expired has done little to shield the Biden administration from Republican attacks over its border policies.

Officials had warned that the end of the so-called Title 42 border policy on May 11 would usher in a spike in U.S.-Mexico border crossings that could overwhelm government facilities — but statistics so far have shown the opposite.

Border agents encountered 70 percent fewer crossings in the three weeks following the end of Title 42, compared to the week before the policy expired, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

And in May, border agents reported 15 percent fewer migrants than in the same month a year earlier, with most of those encounters occurring before the end of the Title 42 policy, according to data released Tuesday by Customs and Border Protection.

There were also 25 percent fewer encounters with migrants between ports of entry, which pose more of an enforcement challenge than encounters at checkpoints, the CBP data shows.