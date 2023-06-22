At the Races: Playing to the base

Continuing a Stu Rothenberg tradition, Nathan tried his hand at producing a list of the “dangerous dozen” open House seats that were most in play. But there are only 11 seats that will be open in 2024 so far this year, and most of them are unlikely to flip.

Shop talk: Matt Mackowiak

Mackowiak is president of Potomac Strategy Group, a communications and political consulting firm based in Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C., that works with corporate clients in the energy, health care and tech sectors, as well as conservative candidates running for office from the local to the federal level. He also chairs the Travis County Republican Party and publishes a daily political newsletter, Must Read Texas.

Starting out: Mackowiak came to Washington after graduating from the University of Texas in 2003. He landed a political appointment with the Department of Homeland Security in the George W. Bush administration. After about 16 months, he left to work on Bush’s reelection campaign in Iowa. He later worked as a press secretary for Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: They all involved unexpected wins. “In recent years I’ve been drawn to taking what you might call long-shot candidates where we feel, and the candidate feels, there is a real opportunity other people don’t see,” he said. One of those candidates was Pete Flores, a former Texas game warden who, in 2018, won a seat in the state Senate that hadn’t been in Republican hands for a century. For Mackowiak, “the pinch-me moment” came when Rush Limbaugh devoted a full segment on his nationally broadcast radio show to the race. The other memorable win came in May of 2021, when Mackowiak teamed up with a local Democrat to promote a ballot initiative to reinstate a ban on public camping by people experiencing homelessness. “We overcame the opposition of the mayor and nine out of 10 council members to win 58-42,” he said.

Biggest campaign regret: In 2006, Mackowiak was a volunteer on Montana Republican Sen. Conrad Burns’ reelection campaign. He was in Billings on election night, and as the results drifted in he grew despondent. Burns wound up losing to Democrat Jon Tester by about 3,500 votes. Although it was a bleak year for the GOP across the board — Bush’s popularity hit a low point as the Iraq War dragged on — Mackowiak felt Burns’ loss acutely. “For me, it was more that I didn’t plan an integral role in the campaign,” Mackowiak said. “I decided right then and there I wasn’t going to become emotionally invested in a candidate unless I had an ability to play a material role in their campaign. It’s one thing to play a passive role and not care, it’s another to play an active role and let the chips fall where they may.”