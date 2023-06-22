House Democrats push for proxy voting when illness impedes attendance

Twice in the first six months of the 118th Congress Rep. Deborah K. Ross has found herself sidelined at home.

In April, the North Carolina Democrat’s husband went into cardiac arrest and was hospitalized. Ross needed to be at his bedside and missed the better part of two weeks as a result. And in May, she caught COVID-19 for a second time, which caused her to miss the vote on the debt ceiling package.

In the previous Congress, Ross would’ve been able to cast votes by proxy and participate in committee proceedings remotely. But Republican changes to House rules this year ended both provisions.

Ross, along with four of her House Democratic colleagues, is seeking to change those rules and once again allow proxy voting and remote committee participation under certain circumstances.

“Of course we're going to try to get here no matter what, but we have medical emergencies, just like our constituents do,” Ross told CQ Roll Call ahead of her plan on Thursday to introduce a House resolution that would amend the rules. “I think if we narrow it from what it was before, and limit it to particular medical situations or family medical situations, we can both serve our constituents, protect ourselves and protect others.”