Dilemma for octogenarians in Congress: Retire or run again?

Rep. Grace Napolitano, the oldest member of the House at 86, announced earlier this month that she wasn’t seeking reelection, but other octogenarians in Congress have yet to publicly disclose their plans.

Chief among them are three influential Democrats: Reps. Nancy Pelosi, 83, of California, Steny H. Hoyer, 84, of Maryland, and James E. Clyburn, 83, of South Carolina.

Pelosi, a former speaker who has represented San Francisco in the House for more than 36 years, is still a prodigious fundraiser: she brought in about $936,000 during the second quarter of 2023 and has about $3.6 million in the bank.

Should Pelosi forgo a run, Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener is ready; he recently formed an exploratory committee. Other possible contenders for the safe Democratic seat including Jane Kim, executive director of the labor-backed Working Families Party, and Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, a Democratic strategist. The primary for the seat will be held in March with the top two finishers, regardless of party, facing off in the fall.

Hoyer raised $291,000 in the second quarter and has $795,000 on hand. Clyburn, who is serving as a national co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection effort, raised about $310,000 and has more than $2 million on hand.