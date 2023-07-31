White House advisory board urges changes to surveillance tool

The Biden administration released an advisory board’s recommended safeguards for a warrantless surveillance program Monday, as the government pushes this year to convince skeptical members of Congress to reauthorize what it considers a key national security tool.

The report from the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board found complacency, a lack of proper procedures and a high volume of activity under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act led to the FBI’s “inappropriate use” of the authority to search for information about people in the United States.

But the board report also defended the program for its ability to uncover threats and said jettisoning the program over “compliance errors” would be a grave mistake. Section 702 expires at the end of the year.

“The cost of failure is real. If Congress fails to reauthorize Section 702, history may judge the lapse of Section 702 authorities as one of the worst intelligence failures of our time,” the board report states.

Section 702 allows the U.S. government to collect the digital communications of foreigners who are located outside the country. But some lawmakers from both parties have lambasted the breadth of the surveillance power and zeroed in on how U.S. authorities are allowed to dig through information on Americans.