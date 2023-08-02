Big shoes filled as Senate appropriators spread earmarks wealth

The retirement of several titans of congressional appropriating hasn't slowed down the Senate’s appetite for “congressionally directed spending” — better known as earmarks.

Under new management this year, the Senate Appropriations Committee has allocated nearly $7.6 billion worth of earmarks among over 3,700 separate line items tucked into their fiscal 2024 bills, a CQ Roll Call analysis found.

That’s just a hair under the $7.8 billion provided in the initial Senate versions last year — which is striking because of that total, $1.8 billion was for projects requested by a handful of senators who've since retired.

They were: Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., and Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., respectively the former ranking member and chairman of Senate Appropriations; James M. Inhofe, R-Okla., the former top Republican on the Armed Services Committee; Roy Blunt, R-Mo., the ex-ranking member on Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations; and Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., who held the same role on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

The new leaders of the Appropriations Committee, Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., and ranking member Susan Collins, R-Maine, have distributed earmarked funds a little more evenly among their colleagues. No single senator broke the half-billion-dollar mark, as Shelby and Inhofe each did last year.