Generational shift ushers in new era for Senate earmarks split

Senate appropriators may have kept up the earmarking pace even after several heavyweights retired at the end of the 117th Congress, but a handful of states are feeling the loss.

Alabama, Vermont, Oklahoma, Missouri and North Carolina combined would see nearly $1.4 billion less in “congressionally directed spending,” as senators call earmarks, in the chamber’s fiscal 2024 appropriations bills compared to fiscal 2023 Senate bills. That’s about four-fifths of the $1.7 billion decline of earmarked funds across 18 states compared with the versions Senate appropriators released last year.

Luckily for 21 other states, new Appropriations Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., and ranking member Susan Collins, R-Maine, still had plenty of money to spread around — just $38 million less than the panel's former leaders had the previous year, for a total of more than $7.7 billion. States seeing their earmark totals increase would receive about $1.7 billion more than the previous year.

Collins’ home state is the biggest beneficiary, gaining $278 million and moving into the top slot among states in Senate bills. That’s fitting since Collins stepped into the role formerly held by now-retired Sen. Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., whose earmarking prowess propelled his state to the top of the fiscal 2023 Senate bills.