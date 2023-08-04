Red states’ revenge evident in House earmarks distribution

The majority of states would lose earmarked funds in the House GOP-drafted appropriations bills compared with the versions House Democrats wrote last year. But 16 mostly deep-red states would come out ahead.

The lucky 16 would see their haul grow by over $915 million — leaving the rest to see nearly $1.8 billion evaporate, a CQ Roll Call analysis found.

Tennessee, Arkansas and Oklahoma combined account for over half of the increase, boosting their share of earmarks in the fiscal 2024 bills to 10 percent, compared with less than 3 percent a year earlier.

Despite some shifts under the 2020 census, the Big Four states in terms of population are still the Big Four when it comes to earmarks: California, Texas, Florida and New York, in that order. But those states’ share of earmarks would drop from 39 percent to 34 percent under House GOP control, shedding a combined $691 million.

Deep-blue California and New York each lost a House seat due to redistricting.