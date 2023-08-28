DC judge sets March trial for Trump charges related to Jan. 6

A federal judge in Washington scheduled a March trial for former President Donald Trump on charges that he attempted to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, another scheduling clash between his legal troubles and his campaign for the presidency next year.

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday set the trial date over objections from Trump’s attorneys, who argued that they needed until 2026 to prepare for the case.

The March 4 date for the trial, which could last two months or more, means it would start the day before “Super Tuesday,” when dozens of states vote in the Republican primary.

Chutkan said she would not let Trump’s political schedule dictate the course of the case. “If this case involved a professional athlete, for example, it would be inappropriate to set the trial date based on her game schedule,” Chutkan said.

Chutkan said Trump’s proposed timeline was “far beyond what is necessary” to prepare for the case, but she also said the prosecution’s proposed timeline of a January trial would not happen, either. She then adopted the March trial date.