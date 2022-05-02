What to watch in Tuesday’s primaries in Ohio and Indiana

A series of weekly congressional primaries in May starts Tuesday in Ohio and Indiana, and the outcomes over the coming weeks will help settle or add fuel to the debate over how influential a kingmaker former President Donald Trump is.

They'll also settle the matchups for races in the fall that will decide control of the House and Senate, even though in some cases — Ohio's especially — district maps are the subject of ongoing court battles.

Here are some things to watch for in this week's races.

How much do kingmakers (mostly Trump) matter?

In Ohio, the most hotly contested race is the GOP Senate primary, where the battle for the nomination to succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman has focused on who can most closely emulate Trump.

Trump in late April endorsed “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, a venture capitalist who had billionaire Peter Thiel bankrolling a super PAC that through last week had spent $11.8 million promoting him. Trump’s endorsement catapulted the political novice to the forefront of the pack of five Republican contenders. But that endorsement came at a price: Vance now has a target on him, and there’s been some backlash from Republicans — especially the anti-tax Club for Growth, which is backing former state Treasurer Josh Mandel — who are filling the airwaves with ads highlighting Vance’s harsh 2016 criticism of Trump.