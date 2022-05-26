At the Races: Divisions on display

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The massacre of little schoolchildren and their teachers this week in Uvalde, Texas, reminds us not only of the fragility of life, but also the uncertainty about what issues will dominate the midterm campaigns. Democratic senators have begun to see whether they might bring along 10 Republicans to pass legislation to expand background checks or to remove guns from people at risk of harming themselves or others. The issue of gun violence will likely be among the factors that voters, and donors, consider over the coming months, along with abortion and voting rights, high inflation and COVID-19.

The gun control debate divides Democrats and Republicans almost entirely along their party lines, now that most pro-gun-rights Democrats have lost or left Congress and ditto for moderate Northeastern Republicans. But this week’s primaries continued to put on display divisions within the parties, including a runoff featuring one of the last anti-abortion and pro-gun-rights Democrats on the Hill: Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar. He has declared victory over challenger Jessica Cisneros, a progressive attorney, though The Associated Press hasn’t called the race. House Democratic leaders’ public campaigning for Cuellar angered progressives, such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who called it a “failure of leadership.” Primaries will pick back up next month with high-profile contests in nearly 20 states, including California.

Democrats running for Senate have renewed their calls for an end to the chamber’s filibuster rules, requiring 60 votes to approve nearly all legislation, as a way forward on gun control measures. It’s a message they’ve invoked often and with urgency this year, including for bills to codify abortion rights and strengthen voting rights. Democrats made voting rights an early priority, saying they needed to supersede GOP state laws, such as in Georgia, that Democrats argued would lead to voter suppression and an unraveling of democracy. That argument got something of a reality check this week with high turnout in the primaries. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats had riled up a “torrent of hysteria” about the Georgia law as a way to push their election law overhaul. “This whole episode proves exactly why our democracy needs its cooling saucer,” he said on the Senate floor.

We got this: We know! Primaries in Alabama, Georgia and Arkansas, runoffs in Texas and a special election in Minnesota were a lot to keep track of. Don’t worry. We have a rundown of all the key results here, and some takeaways about what Tuesday’s results say about where both parties are headed as they prepare for the midterms.