At the Races: Shades of blue

House Democrats’ campaign arm updated the party’s battlefield this week, adding incumbents and candidates in what would typically appear to be relatively secure seats for the party. Moments after our story posted online, Republicans responded, noting that several of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s 11 additions to its Red to Blue program included candidates in districts that were already blue. Their take on the situation: “Republicans and Democrats agree: No Democrat is safe in this environment,” said Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

While hyperbolic (most Democrats, like most Republicans, are in safe seats), the point is real. House Democrats face peril heading into the midterms, and a Republican flipping Texas’ 34th District this week made that reality all the more clear.

Democrats hope that two separate things happening this afternoon — another installment of the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings and ongoing bipartisan negotiations among senators over a bill to curb mass shootings — may help them mitigate some of the difficulties ahead. The Jan. 6 committee seeks to make a case that former President Donald Trump and others conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election, but whether or how this may resonate in competitive congressional races remains uncertain.

The potential for agreement on a package of gun-control and mental health measures may buoy Democratic voters and donors, who have toiled for years to break the stalemate on Capitol Hill that has only begun to loosen after recent massacres, including of elementary students in Uvalde, Texas. Though senators said they had agreed to a legislative framework and wanted to move a bill before the July 4 recess, they had not settled on text and were continuing negotiations this afternoon over such sticking points as red flag laws and a so-called boyfriend loophole.